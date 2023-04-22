Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra AF Cheats!Penhold shooting is actually clearer than touch focus- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – 5G Mobile

The biggest selling point of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra this year is only the telephoto camera, but there is a little trick when using it! Recently, it has been pointed out on the Internet that when the Galaxy S23 Ultra shoots a distant view, it does not need to tap the subject to focus as in the past. Instead, it directly raises the camera to shoot, and then relies on the built-in algorithm of the phone to get better results. Zhong Youshi’s test film demonstration , It really subverts the general shooting habits.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has two sets of telephoto lenses, which are 3x and 10x zoom. The telephoto effect is excellent, and it has been praised all the way. However, it turns out that the Galaxy S23 Utlra can directly raise the camera to take pictures without first pressing the subject before shooting; the actual test found that the photos taken directly with the system algorithm focus have a clearer picture than pressing the subject first and then shooting. It completely subverts the shooting habits of users, and it is worth paying attention to by S23 Ultra users.

penhold

tap to focus

Source：Sammobile