Make an emergency call on your smartphone if there is no reception

It can happen at any time: an accident or other emergency situation in which you urgently need help. Luckily you have your smartphone with you. However, you are in a sparsely populated area, in a forest area or on a mountain and have no network. What now? We explain how you can still call for help.

First of all: Even if there have been complaints for years about how bad the network coverage is in Germany, dead spots are extremely rare. This is confirmed by a look at the federal radio blackout map. However, this does not help if you get into an emergency and the cell phone has no network. However, an emergency call can usually still be made with most iOS or Android smartphones.

Prepare smartphone for emergencies

The emergency occurs suddenly. However, you can prepare your smartphone for such a situation. You should definitely do this, not just in case you are stuck in a dead zone in an emergency. Both the iPhone and Android devices from version 12 have an emergency function. In the following we explain how this can be set up on the smartphones.

Android: Set up an emergency function

On Android smartphones, you can find the emergency call function in the settings under “Security and emergencies”. Here you can make the following settings:

provide medical information about you

Set up emergency contacts

activate an emergency SOS call

start an emergency release

turn on the emergency location service

In the event of an emergency, all you have to do is press the function button 5 times. All emergency actions will then start automatically. This also includes the automatically triggered emergency call to the number 112.

At the same time, all stored information is sent to the previously defined emergency contacts. In addition, the alarmed paramedics find the person who made the emergency call with the activated location function.

iPhone: Set up an emergency function

The corresponding function on the iPhone is called “Emergency Passport” and works in a similar way to Android devices. You can set up the emergency pass in the settings area. Deposit there

important medical information and

emergency contacts.

It is best to also activate the function to automatically make an emergency call to 112.

The emergency call via the iPhone from version 8 can also be initiated by simultaneously pressing the side button and one of the volume buttons. An “Emergency SOS” slider then appears. Alternatively, press and hold the buttons until a countdown appears. When this expires, release the buttons. Then the automatic call to 112 starts. Should this happen accidentally, don’t hang up, just get in touch. That way, the rescue center knows that no help is needed.

For iPhone 7 or earlier, users must quickly press the side button or top button 5 times. The “Emergency call” slider appears on the smartphone. To make the call, simply drag the “Emergency SOS” slider.

Since the iPhone 14, Apple has been offering the option of sending an emergency SMS via satellite in Germany, among other places. This helps when there is no network reception. The function can be found under Settings > Emergency SOS > Emergency SOS via satellite > Try demo. From there, follow the on-screen instructions.

From Android version 14, which will be released in late summer, the emergency call satellite function is also available for most smartphones running on this operating system. Until then, a few selected manufacturers are already testing them.

No net? Try these options

Irrespective of the technical innovations that are still to be expected, users should try the following things in the event of an emergency and no network reception:

Be sure to dial 112. It is possible that only your network provider does not have sufficient reception in this location. Other providers might. The emergency call then goes out.

Switch actively to 2G/GSM reception and see if the device is receiving a network.

Switch the smartphone off and on again.

Try changing your location if possible. A few meters are often enough for the smartphone to receive a network again.

Here are some tips on what information you need to provide in the event of an accident or other emergency. The famous 5G rule applies here:

Where is help needed?

Be as specific as possible about your location: city/town, district, street, house number and floor. The more information you provide about your location, the quicker the emergency services will get to you.

Describe your situation. Did you get into an emergency situation as a result of an accident or what happened?

How many injured people are there?

State if only you are injured or someone else and possibly other people. Describe the nature of the injuries or, in the case of another emergency, what the symptoms are.

Give the rescue center your name and a telephone number for further queries.

Do not hang up immediately, but wait for questions from the rescue center. Do not end the call until the rescue center has ended the call.