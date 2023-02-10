CORSAIR, the global leader in enthusiast-grade components for gamers, creators and PC builders, today announced iCUE Murals Lighting, a groundbreaking software that enables amazingly immersive lighting through CORSAIR iCUE. lighting effects. You can take advantage of this powerful feature to create evocative and mesmerizing lighting scenes using images, videos, and even on-screen visuals as color templates. With Murals, your desktop and your entire gaming room will be filled with vibrant, dazzling custom RGB lighting.

Murals Lighting is an intuitive and interactive tool that allows users to create custom RGB lighting effects in iCUE faster than ever. Upload any image, GIF or video into Murals, then place your RGB device on the screen to create stunning visuals throughout your setup. It’s an easy-to-use platform, and it’s a lot of fun watching your game space come to life with new effects.

Murals is compatible with almost any still or moving image file format, so you can choose your favorite video or background image, and even respond to games or media on-screen in real-time for completely unique lighting effects. Whether it’s showcasing Pac-Man and pixel art effects on your keyboard and ambient lighting, or pulsing animations and audio visualizations across your entire PC, you can let your creativity run wild with Murals.

You can use Murals Lighting to extend the RGB light show beyond the desktop, filling the entire room with dazzling and colorful RGB lights. Thanks to partnerships with smart lighting ecosystems like Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, you can control devices like wall panels and smart bulbs in your game room from within iCUE, and when paired with Murals, your system, ambient lights, and walls will all be on the same page. The multi-directional lighting scene formed by different colors and effects shines brightly.

“We are excited to launch iCUE Murals, which is a leap forward in system-wide interactive lighting control and personalization.” said Thi La, President and Chief Operating Officer of CORSAIR: This software has brought a lot of fun to our team, and the community has a lot of fun. Users of the beta version of Murals showed us someFantastic room lighting setup. We can’t wait to see what kind of unique lighting scenes newcomers and experienced users will use Murals to create.

You can now experience countless lighting customization options on the RGB palette, and you can also use Murals Lighting to create your own colorful world.

Download the new version of iCUE that includes Murals Lighting