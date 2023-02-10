Official baptism today in Genoa for the Center of Excellence for Research and Development of Nursing at national level, wanted by FNOPI. During the meeting, the Center announced the arrival of the first research on home care in Italy

In the presence of representatives of the academic world and institutions, in a meeting in Genoa, the Center of Excellence for Research and Development of Nursing (CERSI) announced that the first research in which the Center is engaged is in the final stages ‘arrival: the analysis of the state of the art of home care, photographed with models, data and examples that will guide not only the profession, but also institutional programming to achieve the objectives indicated for the territory by the PNRR.

CERSI, made up of the presidents of the 102 provincial Orders, has the objective of promoting and developing nursing research at a national, European and international level, thanks to a communication network made up of four Italian universities – Genoa, L’Aquila, Florence and Rome Tor Vergata – and two already active Centers of Excellence, the historic one in Rome (CECRI) and the San Raffaele center in Milan (CeNRI).

The first project put in place is the national multicenter study “AIDOMUS-IT, Home Nursing Assistance in Italy: quality and safety for citizens”, to which over 165 professionals have contributed so far and practically healthcare companies from every Region have joined .

The first data from the first survey will already be available in March. The results, once analysed, will allow CERSI “to play a key role in policy and research to foster change and the achievement of excellent results, enabling organizations to set their own priorities,” he said Loredana Sassoscientific director of the Centre, chaired by the FNOPI president, Barbara Mangiacavalli.

“Our task – added Sasso – is to play a key role in policy and research in terms of building ‘meta-capabilities’, acting as a collector of the best knowledge and best experts in the specific field of nursing and its resource and strategic strength are the development and sharing of knowledge through studies and research and collaborations at local and global level”. And since research also needs to be financed, the Foundation created within the Federation will soon come into play, and which will be able to carry out a targeted fundraising activity.

The first step, therefore, is to map the data that illustrate home care in Italy, but CERSI’s activity will also continue with the analysis of the types of organization for taking charge of assisted persons in the area, of staffing and of leadership necessary for assistance, also assessing their physical, psychological and emotional commitment to people’s needs.

And again: always with the support of original data and analyses, it will evaluate the mix of skills that interact on the territory and the phenomena that affect the safety of patients and of the professionals themselves to analyze even the so-called missed care, generating a “positive culture” from errors.

All this, following the coherence of models indicated by the same needs of citizens, thus identifying possible changes thanks to the collection of data that derives from the surveys launched and which are not of a “sample” nature, but are extended throughout the national territory, also thanks to the involvement of the 102 provincial orders of nursing professions.

CERSI also acts as an interlocutor to support the institutional activity of healthcare assistance planning. This was confirmed in Genoa by the representatives of Agenas, underlining the role of the Center in the analysis and proposition of evidence and data for the “adjustments” that the Agency is preparing for Ministerial Decree 77 which regulates assistance on the territory, and of the Ministry of Health, highlighting the key role that CERSI can play in understanding the real needs of citizens and determining – also for the purposes of training planning – the health demand that the health system must respond to.

