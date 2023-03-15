Who still does their homework themselves

Me: “Do you want to take your iPad with you on vacation?”

N (11th grade): “Yes, I have to. I still have to finish my history homework.”

Me: “Oh, you guys have homework on for the holidays?”

N: “It’s not that much. We should finish some research and hand it in to teams on the last day of vacation at the latest.”

Me: “How do you do it then, with the iPad? You’re not very good at typing that. Do you then handwrite it on the iPad? Is that ok for the teacher?”

N: “We should do it by hand anyway and then hand it in. So we can’t just copy that over from ChatGPT.”

Me: “Oh, is that such a topic for you? ChatGPT?”

N: “Yes, of course, the students use it. And the teachers just look for a way to deal with it. So that all homework is not just done with it.”

Me: “And does it work? So do you think it makes sense for you guys to handwrite this now?”

N: “Well, of course it’s not the best way, but some teachers just try different things. And so if you do it with ChatGPT you would have to at least handwrite it. But I think before I let ChatGPT do it and write it down, I’d rather research it myself, it’s not much more work either.”

(Molinarius)

