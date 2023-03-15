DEFINITIVE FREEDOM TO THE GUARD WHO KILLED MOTOCHORRO

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial Office) Prosecutor Juan Daniel Benítez requested the definitive dismissal of a security guard who was initially charged with intentional homicide. This is José David Denis Reyes (22), who shot two alleged criminals at the time they were assaulting a woman. One of the alleged criminals died and the other was shot, the latter being later arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

According to the background, the event occurred on October 8, 2022, at approximately 05:30 a.m., in the vicinity of the Petrosur service station, located on Avenida Perú at kilometer 7 Acaray, Don Bosco neighborhood, in Ciudad del This. Juan Martínez Fariña was fatally injured and Carlos Rubén Dávalos Segovia suffered injuries.

On that occasion, Denis Reyes was on duty at the fuel outlet when he heard a woman’s plea for help, later identified as Nilda Brítez Sosa, yelling “I was assaulted.” There, the worker observed on the corner of the San Miguel supermarket that the lady was being violently stripped of her belongings by a subject, who was later identified as Carlos Dávalos.

He had gotten off a motorcycle, whose driver, Juan Martínez Fariña, was waiting for him at the scene with the engine running. Given what happened, José David ran up to the place with his shotgun in hand and shouting, he asked the alleged marginals to leave the woman. However, they ignored the warning, even Carlos Rubén allegedly pointed his gun at the guard, according to the data.

As a result of this situation, the security personnel fired two shots with their firearm, hitting the alleged assailants. The motorcycle driver fell to the ground, was later run over and dragged by a car for about 70 meters, resulting in his death. Meanwhile, the companion, also injured, got up and escaped from the place, but was later deprived of his liberty.

At the time, Denis Reyes was charged with intentional homicide due to the elements of suspicion and the need to ensure his presence, as a result of the process, while they met and examined the present or future proceedings to be carried out to clarify the case. .

Later, within the framework of the investigation, on March 1, 2023, the reconstruction of the event was carried out as an investigative act, a procedure in which the accused, his technical defense, the lawyer Sady Cantero, as well as several witnesses, participated. who agreed that José David Denis acted to save the life of the woman who was being stripped of her belongings.

When considering each of the elements collected, the prosecutor Juan Daniel Benítez required the Court of Guarantees No. 7, in charge of magistrate María de Fátima Burró, the definitive dismissal of the accused José David Denis Reyes, when acting in self-defense.

FATHER PREGNANT HIS OWN DAUGHTER

ALTO PARANA (writing) A 13-year-old teenager became pregnant after being a victim of sexual abuse. The main suspect is her father, who is arrested and charged.

Prosecutor Mercedes Caniza investigates the complaint against a man for alleged sexual abuse of children, in which his biological daughter was a victim since she was 8 years old.

The young woman was taken to the forensic clinic for a physical inspection in the company of her mother. Once she was inspected, it was found that she was the victim of sexual abuse. Likewise, the state of pregnancy of the minor was corroborated, according to the Public Ministry.

MAN SURVIVES AFTER FALLING INTO A 30-METER WELL

ITÁ (Special envoy) A man fell into a 30-meter-deep well that was hidden among the weeds and miraculously survived.

Inside the property of a farm located on General Samaniego and General Díaz streets, in the Sportivo neighborhood, in the city of Itá, in the Central Department, an empty well 30 meters deep was found without a lid and almost hidden among the weeds.

A man, identified as Miguel Lezcano, 60, suddenly fell into the hole when he was unaware of his presence, but fortunately he survived the event, they reported through Telefuturo.

According to the account of Pedro Medina, one of the interveners, Lezcano and another person, who was his assistant, were cleaning the property, when at a given moment they decided to rest.

While the helper went to buy food, the victim moved to the back of the farm and crossed the area of ​​the well that was uncovered and covered with some weeds, suffering a free fall between 25 and 30 meters deep.

”His partner went to buy something to eat and when he came back, he couldn’t find him anymore. He began looking for and listening to noises coming out of the well and then he was found inside (the victim),” Medina said.

Volunteer firefighters from the area immediately went to the scene and, after hard work for about an hour, they managed to rescue the sixty-year-old alive and fortunately he was without any fractures.

The volunteer also pointed out that the well was previously used for water, but since it ran out of liquid, it is now an empty and unused hole.

