Appointments in the governorship: Chief of Staff and Secretary of the Interior

Appointments in the governorship: Chief of Staff and Secretary of the Interior

The governor (E) of Chocó, Farlin Perea Rentería, made two appointments in the last few hours: the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Interior.

Olga del Carmen Garcés Mosquera, a lawyer from Quibdo, was appointed Chief of Staff of Chocó.

Specialist in ESAP Development Projects. He has worked in international cooperation, in the ICBF, Ministry of the Interior, in the Ethnic Management of Medellín.

José Ignacio Llinás, a lawyer from the University of Antioquia and a specialist from the Externado University, was appointed Secretary of the Interior of Chocó. He worked at the Medellin Ethnic Management.

