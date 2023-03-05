I want to be available, but not too much

My cell phone is actually always on silent, with all notification tones and vibrations turned off. I receive incoming short messages, which can be important, directly to my watch from a few people. The watch then notifies me via vibration.

I almost always turn my phone offline at night. I don’t know exactly why, but I’ve gotten used to it. I think it’s psychological: I think I sleep better at night when my phone isn’t picking up messages. I probably also felt disturbed by the brightening display when a message came in at night. But, probably the more important factor is that I’m not so tempted to look at my cell phone at night when it’s not receiving any messages anyway.

Well, and now something is changing: the sons are just fledged. It’s not so easy for me to go to bed, especially when the younger one isn’t back yet. Maybe something will happen? Someone needs my help?? That’s definitely a parent thought, I don’t want to control the son either or anything. But.

For a few weeks now, I’ve often no longer switched my cell phone offline when I go to sleep at night and even turn on notification tones so that I can be reached in an emergency. I’m fighting the battle by banning nightly notification tones and vibrations from as many apps as possible and leaving only the most important messengers on. Something woke me up last night, a new follower or a Tech Journal mention on Mastodon; no reproach at all against the polluter: I have no idea why I haven’t banned mastodon notifications from my cell phone long ago. So they are now disabled.

Good night, you all sleep well too!

(Molinarius)

