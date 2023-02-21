Home Technology Marvel’s Avengers co-creative director says it’s “a challenging job”
Marvel’s Avengers has been one of the most conflicted games of the past few years, disappointing fans with the title’s launch and overwhelming microtransactions. While Crystal Dynamics has been working on improving the game since then and introducing a slew of additional content, Marvel’s Avengers will be closing in the near future.

But while the game is still active, former co-creative director Cezar Virtosu has spoken to Edge magazine (thanks GamesRadar) and apologized for the state of Marvel’s Avengers, and even shed a little light on the game’s production process.

Let’s say it’s a challenging piece of work. I apologize for that.

Virtosu hasn’t been involved with Marvel’s Avengers development for a while, as the developer left Virtuos’ support studio in 2020 to join Hexworks as it continues to reboot The Lords of the Fallen, which is coming to PC sometime in the future and current generation consoles.

