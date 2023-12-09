Acer Aspire Vero 16, a Zero Emissions Notebook • Techzilla

Acer has renewed its determination to achieve zero carbon emissions for its Aspire Vero notebook line, introducing the new model Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P).

Through the adoption of international standards for calculating the CO2 footprint and emissions neutrality, Acer has implemented measures at every stage of the device life cycle to minimize environmental impact. Furthermore, to achieve emission neutrality, high-quality carbon credits are used.

To help address the growing challenges posed by climate change, Acer offers conscious technology on the product front, designed and built with the future in mind

Acer has joined the initiative RE100 and has committed to achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2035. We have also committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.” Jerry KaoCOO at Acer Inc

Since its launch, the Aspire Vero series of laptops has been designed with an eco-sustainable approach to minimize carbon dioxide emissions throughout the product’s life cycle.

From manufacturing to packaging to end-of-life recycling, every process has been carefully examined and refined to help limit emissions.

The Aspire Vero 16 laptop stands out for various eco-friendly aspects, including:

Color, Material and Finish: The chassis is made from a blend of more than 60% recycled plastic, double that of the previous generation. The structure contains no volatile organic compounds, paints or additives. The touchpad is made with plastic from the oceans.

Components: Equipped with the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors, the notebook offers energy-efficient performance. The new Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU) delivers AI-powered capabilities with extreme power efficiency.

Packaging: Measures aimed at reducing the carbon footprint include recycling of waste material and 100% recyclable packaging. An ingenious design allows the box to be reused in 100% recycled FSC certified paper.

Shipping: Collaborations with logistics service providers have made it possible to reduce emissions from standard shipping containers thanks to the use of biofuel on various routes.

Usage: AcerSenseTM battery management software focuses on energy efficiency, offering four operating modes: Eco+, Eco, Balanced and Performance.

Recycling and Repair: Standard screws are used for quick and easy disassembly, facilitating repairs, upgrades or recycling of devices.

Following the significant reduction in carbon emissions, Acer will acquire high-quality carbon credits to achieve carbon neutrality.

Learn more about the Acer Aspire Vero 16 will be shared in January in Las Vegas.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Facebook

X

