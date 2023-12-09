SEBASTIAN BACH – Hier ist die Single „What Do I Got To Loose?“

Ex-SKID ROW fronter SEBASTIAN BACH has a brand new single out with “What Do I Go To Loose?”, which he wrote together with Myles Kennedy and Elvis Baskette.

The stadium-ready anthem was written by SEBASTIAN, Myles Kennedy (ALTER BRIDGE, SLASH) and Elvis Baskette (MAMMOTH WVH, SLASH), the latter also taking care of the production of the track. Driven by pounding guitars, the song culminates for the first time in the chorus with the words „I’m holding on for judgment day“, which paves the way for a super melodic guitar solo. An old companion of SEBASTIAN also appears in the video in the form of former SKID ROW drummer Rob Affuso.

Sebastian says with a grin:

“For me, ‘What Do I Got To Lose?’ simply perfect the spirit of the current times. This is an anthem for those who return to the scene and show everyone. It’s time to declare war and let it rip in the tried and tested way.”To mark the release of ‘What Do I Got To Lose?’, the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star and actor has teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music. Furthermore, the song represents SEBASTIAN’s first musical sign of life in ten years.

Sebastian adds:

“I can’t emphasize enough how happy I am to have a complete team of rock ‘n’ roll experts at my side with RPM. Over eight years of work went into my new work, which I couldn’t be prouder of! Gerardo, Oscar, Sven and everyone else on the RPM team share the same passion for rock music and together we will go full throttle in 2024!”

Bach is also not idle on the live front: next year he will be making several solo and festival appearances. Additional concerts are in the works; You can find all previous 2024 dates below.

In the USA, Sebastian was recently unmasked as “Tiki” as part of “The Masked Singer” Group B final on Fox. “When I decided to take part, I thought it would be mostly about gags and costumes, which at least I wasn’t entirely wrong!”Sebastian looks back on his time on “The Masked Singer”. “But when the show started, I realized what “The Masked Singer” is really about: singing! The team around me was truly incredible. By the way, the song I liked singing the most was PILOT’s ‘Magic’. Thanks to Nick Cannon and everyone from “The Masked Singer”! I would love it if we could do it again one day!”

Further news about SEBASTIAN BACH’s plans for the coming year will follow in 2024.

SEBASTIAN BACH’s previous 2024 shows read as follows:

24.02.2024 US Saint Paul, MN – Rock From The Heart @ Palace Theatre

29.02.2024 US Orlando, FL – The 80s Cruise

04/14/2024 US West Hollywood, CA – Rainbow Bar & Grill (52nd Anniversary)

04/26/2024 BR São Paulo – Summer Breeze Brazil

27.04.2024 BR Curitiba – Tork n‘ Roll

04/28/2024 BR Rio de Janeiro – Vivo Rio (w/ MR. BIG)

04/30/2024 UY Montevideo – Museum Theater

01.05.2024 AR Buenos Aires – Obras Sanitarias Stadium (w/ MR. BIG)

05/03/2024 CL Santiago – Caupolicán Theater (w/ MR. BIG)

05.05.2024 MX Mexikostadt – National Auditorium Lunario

12.05.2024 US Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

