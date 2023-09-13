Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Embracing the Ultimate Fantasy of Being Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Set to Be an “Ultimate Fantasy”, Says Insomniac

With only a month left until Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits the shelves, fans are counting down the days in anticipation. As the release draws near, Insomniac Games is busy generating hype for the highly-awaited web-slinging game.

In a recent interview with Inverse, senior creative director Bryan Intihar revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 aims to be the ultimate fantasy for players. Intihar emphasized how important it was for the development team to respect the idea that being Spider-Man is a dream for many individuals. He stated, “They say anyone can wear a mask, but we want anyone to be able to wear a mask and be good at it. The barrier to entry should be low.”

Furthermore, Insomniac Games wants to take this fantasy to the next level by giving players the freedom to approach battles and missions in their own unique way. Intihar highlighted this aspect by explaining a gameplay moment involving Miles sneaking around a fish market. He explained, “He creates a web line and throws out a new gadget called a web grabber. It brings all the enemies together and pulls them Smash together. That starts him doing a big lightning move and he does a thumping move. That’s the nature of the sandbox, getting all these toys out and letting people try them out. We just want players to be improvising on the experience, whether it’s Ratchet & Clank, or Resistance, and now Spider-Man.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on October 20th. Gamers can expect an immersive experience that allows them to embody their favorite web-slinging superheroes and bring their own style to the game. With Insomniac Games continuously pushing the boundaries of what players can achieve in the game, fans are eagerly waiting for the release to embark on an unforgettable superhero adventure.