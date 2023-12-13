Marvel’s Wolverine information may have been stolen during network connection – Sina Hong Kong

Insomniac Games, the developer behind the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 game Marvel’s Wolverine, has reportedly fallen victim to a cyberattack. This has raised concerns about potential leaks of sensitive information related to the game.

Marvel’s Wolverine was announced in 2021, but there has been little information about the game since then. However, a ransomware group known as Rhysida has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Insomniac Games. The group is now threatening to release game details and personal information of employees.

According to a report from Internet Daily, Rhysida has set a seven-day countdown to release the material, with the starting auction price set at $2 million in Bitcoin.

A representative from PlayStation issued a statement regarding the situation, saying, “We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games was the victim of a cybersecurity attack. We are currently investigating the situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony division was affected.”

The incident has raised concerns about the security of game developers and the potential impact on the release of highly anticipated games. Fans of Marvel’s Wolverine and the gaming community at large are eagerly awaiting updates on the situation. The threat of leaked information and personal data being held for ransom is a cause for worry among gaming companies and their fans.

The gaming industry continues to be a target for cyberattacks, and this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive information. As the situation unfolds, the gaming community will be watching closely for updates on the security of Insomniac Games and the potential impact on the release of Marvel’s Wolverine.