10/4 According to foreign media reports, Herman Hulst, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s global studio, said that in the future, Sony’s own console games will be released on the PlayStation for at least a year before landing on the PC platform. but!There is a book, a real-time multiplayer game, which will be an exception because of its characteristics

In an interview, Hulst said that of course they are happy to attract more players by publishing their games on different platforms, but they are also satisfied with the performance of their games on PS4/PS5, so they don’t want to rush the launch time on other platforms. , it will be launched on other platforms at least a year later. Xue Xue guessed that he hoped that more people would use Sony’s game console to experience their own games to get the best quality.

However, considering that multiplayer online real-time games will require a certain number of people to meet real-time co-play, it is not included in this “one-year exclusive” plan, and it does not even rule out simultaneous launch with other platforms; in fact, this year’s eighth In January, “Spider-Man Remastered” was launched as the sixth Sony PC game, and then popular games such as “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “Death Return” are expected to be released on PC one after another.

