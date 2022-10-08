More than 20 aunts who came to the class said: fresh and fun

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-08 08:46:53 Sat

In the photo frames of different sizes, there are vivid pictures: two puppies are chasing butterflies on the grass, a pair of white cranes are flying, and three peonies are in full bloom; there are also antique tea sets, lively and lovely. Hangzhou Asian Games mascot…

Yesterday morning, when Mr. Ye, a master of paper crafting from Caihe Street, brought his work to the first experience class in the LOHAS Lecture Hall, more than 20 aunties who came to the lecture uttered a piece of admiration, even more so. People are amazed that these ingenious works are all made of ordinary colored paper strips.

In order to further enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the elderly in the city, the Daily Business Daily has recently created a large platform suitable for the elderly to study, entertain and make friends – Lohas University. Yesterday, the first experience class, Mr. Ye, a master of paper-making in the people’s community of Caihe Street, came to the teaching location of the newspaper office early, and enthusiastically introduced “paper-making”, a handicraft art that originated among the British royal family: ” Paper quilling is also called rolling paper. Its biggest feature is that the raw material is basically only paper, and the creation is completed through a series of methods such as rolling, kneading, kneading, cutting, and stacking. The paper quilling process has the ability to express the color of painting, It also has the spatial visual effect of sculpture, and its artistic expression is not weaker than any other art form.”

In the class, Mr. Ye explained the basic techniques of quilling paper, distributed materials to the aunts, and assigned a class assignment – making two “goldfish”. The aunties were in high spirits and started to create freely according to Yelaoshr’s template. I saw everyone helping each other, using tools to roll up the paper tape, pressing out the shape you want, adjusting the tightness, and then sticking it with glue, part of the “goldfish” body is completed. Mr. Ye said that quilling looks simple, but it is not easy to do. The most test is meticulousness and patience, and at the same time, it requires a certain amount of creativity.

“I’m retired now, I’m usually quite empty, and I want to do something I like. Today is the first time to do handicrafts. After listening to the teacher’s introduction, I feel that it is easier than I imagined, but I have a bad hand, so I made it. The finished product is much worse than the teacher’s model.” Auntie Pan from the Friendship Community happily told reporters at the scene.

Next, in order to allow more elderly people in Hangzhou to learn excellent traditional culture, improve their own quality, and enrich their retirement life, LOHAS University will continue to launch various special courses, and elderly friends are welcome to pay attention.