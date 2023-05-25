May 2023 PlayStation Showcase Announcements:…

The last one has just ended PlayStation Showcase di Sonythe online digital conference in which the company presented the latest gaming news coming to PlayStation between trailer e ads.

Let’s find out all the new arrivals.

The announcements of Sony’s PlayStation Showcase on May 24, 2023

You can find the full conference above, but if you can’t wait to dive into the trailers, here are the conference highlights.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Highly anticipated of the evening, the first teaser trailer of the remake of Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater was shown, the third chapter of the Metal Gear saga released in 2004 on PlayStation 2. The trailer also announced the arrival of the original trilogy of the first three chapters on PlayStation 5 at a date yet to be determined.

Marvel’s Spider Man 2

It shows itself with a new gameplay trailer Marvel’s Spider Man 2 that tells us about one of the new features of this chapter, the ability to switch characters between Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Not even the terrible Venom is missing, taking over Peter’s body.

Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix has shown the final trailer (forgive the pun) of Final Fantasy XVI. The latest chapter of the immortal saga is shown in new frames that tell the story of Clive, the protagonist of this story and of the game world. There is no shortage of new gameplay sequences and characters that will accompany the hero in this new adventure.

We remind you that Final Fantasy XVI will be available on June 24th. If you are curious, you can also find our preview of Final Fantasy XVI (Spoiler Free).

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The new chapter of Assassin’s Creed is shown again in a long trailer with the new game settings and the new protagonist, Basim Ibn Ishaq, a street thief who will learn to fight for a cause bigger than himself.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 12th.

Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment has finally shown the second chapter of Alan Wake 2 promising the arrival of a great title even more horror than the previous one.

The release is expected for October 17, 2023.

Dragon’s Dogma II

After a long wait since the announcement, the first trailer of Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma II arrives showing us the game world and the new graphics that characterize the second chapter of this series.

Currently, a release date has not been announced.

Street Fighter 6

New trailer for Street Fighter 6 shown by Capcom for the arrival of the game scheduled for June 2nd.

Fairgame$

Helldivers 2

Helldivers II is the new third-person FPS set in space where we will have to defend ourselves against unstoppable hordes of alien insects. We will also be able to improve the defenses of our bases and defend ourselves at all costs from this mysterious threat.

Helldivers II is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in 2023

Immortals of Aveum

From Electronic Arts Originals comes a new trailer for Immortals of Aveum, the FPS set in a fantasy world and focused especially on magic and spells. The game will be available in July of this year.

Ghostrunner 2

One More Level e 505 Games annunciano Ghostrunner 2, sequel to the adrenaline-pumping action in which one shot can make the difference. Literally

Ghostrunner 2 a river during 2023.

Phantom Blade zero

S-Game also showcased a new IP set in a dark fantasy Japan and featuring third-person camera action gameplay. The game will come to PS5, but we currently do not have a date available.

The Talos Principle II

Coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023, The Talos Principle 2 greatly expands the first chapter with more puzzles to solve, new puzzle mechanics, a richer storyline, more secrets to discover and the bigger world and bizarre that Croteam has ever built.

Neva

From the creators of GRIS comes Neva, an emotional adventure starring Alba, a young woman bonded with a wolf cub and a battle against mysterious dark forces. Neva is coming in 2024.

Foamstars

From Square Enix comes Foamstars, a 4v4 party shooter coming to PS5 and PS4 where players will battle each other with foam shots. Foam isn’t just used for attacking – shooting it on the ground will build up, altering it. A key feature of this title is that the use of foam is creative and versatile.

More information on the title will be published later.

Marathon

From the creators of Halo and Destiny comes a new sci-fi PvP shooter: Marathon. He becomes a Runner in Bungie’s new sci-fi PvP shooter. He competes for survival, wealth, and fame in a world of ever-changing persistent zones, where every run can lead to greatness.

PlayStation VR announcements at Showcase 2023

Resident Evil 4: VR Mode (TBA)

Arizona Sunshine II (2023)

Crossfire: Sierra Squad (TBA)

Synapse (July 4)

Beat Saber with Queen package

Other PlayStation Showcase announcements include:

Cat Quest

Teardown

ultros

Sword of the Sea

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

The Plucky Squire

Teardown

Tower of Aghasba

Revenant Hill

Granblue Fantasy Relink

ultros

Tower of Fantasy

Five night at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Concord

