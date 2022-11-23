Home Technology Medion Erazer Major X10, a new high-end laptop on sale for Black Friday
Technology

Medion Erazer Major X10, a new high-end laptop on sale for Black Friday

by admin
Medion Erazer Major X10, a new high-end laptop on sale for Black Friday

Although last week many major retailers and brands have already started posting Black Friday deals this week and we’ll continue to select the most compelling deals, but we wanted to use our space to highlight some hardware items, either because it’s a new product, either because it’s heavily discounted. Here we have two cases.

Because German computer and peripheral brand Medion has launched the latest addition to its laptop series, the Erazer Major X10, a computer designed for gamers and content creators. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel processors and Intel ARC A730M graphics with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM. It comes with a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM.

Medion’s major network promotion of Major X10 includes redeeming codes for 7 recently released major games, 4 games and 3 shows, ideal for streamers and video editors who want to highlight their content on streaming platforms. Below are the four games and programs that can be redeemed until December 31, 2022.

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

  • Gotham Knights

  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Blood Hunt

Creation (3 titles to choose from):

  • PowerDirector 365

  • D5 rendering

  • MAGIX Video Pro X14

  • Topaz Gigapixel Artificial Intelligence

  • XSplit Premium Suite

Its original price is 1,799 Euros, but you’ll find a Black Friday discount of just 1,299 Euros,Promotion valid until Cyber ​​Monday, Monday, November 28thand provide a 3-year warranty.

Medion Erazer Major X10, a new high-end laptop on sale for Black FridayMedion Erazer Major X10, a new high-end laptop on sale for Black Friday
See also  The truth about the formation of Saturn's rings: a celestial accident billions of years ago (picture)

You may also like

Nintendo announced the free addition of “Nintendo Switch...

Microsoft signed a 10-year agreement with Sony, and...

To avoid being hit by high-energy micrometeoroids again,...

€7.5 million round for the start-up that digitizes...

IOT and services: Haier’s way to save energy...

Microsoft’s Ugly Sweater successfully raised US$100,000 for underprivileged...

IOT and services: Haier’s way to save energy...

Ubisoft returns to the Steam store with the...

The governance of innovation, digital sovereignty under the...

2 neutron star collision merge jet speed suspected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy