Although last week many major retailers and brands have already started posting Black Friday deals this week and we’ll continue to select the most compelling deals, but we wanted to use our space to highlight some hardware items, either because it’s a new product, either because it’s heavily discounted. Here we have two cases.

Because German computer and peripheral brand Medion has launched the latest addition to its laptop series, the Erazer Major X10, a computer designed for gamers and content creators. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel processors and Intel ARC A730M graphics with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM. It comes with a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM.

Medion’s major network promotion of Major X10 includes redeeming codes for 7 recently released major games, 4 games and 3 shows, ideal for streamers and video editors who want to highlight their content on streaming platforms. Below are the four games and programs that can be redeemed until December 31, 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Gotham Knights

Vampire: The Masquerade – Blood Hunt

Creation (3 titles to choose from):

PowerDirector 365

D5 rendering

MAGIX Video Pro X14

Topaz Gigapixel Artificial Intelligence

XSplit Premium Suite

Its original price is 1,799 Euros, but you’ll find a Black Friday discount of just 1,299 Euros,Promotion valid until Cyber ​​Monday, Monday, November 28thand provide a 3-year warranty.