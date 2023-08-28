Meeting security standards: data security in the pharmaceutical industry

Helvezia AG – Pharmacy data security

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG – Efficient data management and quality control in the pharmaceutical industry: insight into drug manufacturing according to AMWHV, by Ridvan Abey, CEO Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG

The pharmaceutical industry is a highly regulated industry whose primary goal is to produce safe and effective medicines. To achieve this goal, companies in the pharmaceutical industry must follow strict data management and quality control regulations. An important regulation that is used in Germany is the Drug and Drug Manufacturing Ordinance (abbreviated: AMWHV).

requirements and data management

This AMWHV specifies the requirements for the composition of active ingredients, quality control and traceability of medicinal products. Efficient data management is essential to meet these requirements. Using dedicated data management software can help companies keep track of drug composition and ensure product quality.

compliance with the standards

A key aspect of efficient data management is compliance with the specified standards for data collection and documentation. This includes the accurate recording of all information about the active ingredients used, such as origin, manufacturing methods and batch number. An easily accessible and well-organized database allows companies to quickly and accurately access this information and be able to check it if necessary.

traceability of active ingredients

Another important aspect of data management in the pharmaceutical industry is the traceability of active ingredients. The AMWHV stipulates that companies must be able to trace the path of an active ingredient from manufacture to use. This requires detailed documentation of the supply chain, including supplier names, transport routes and storage conditions. Efficient data management can ensure this traceability and, in the event of quality problems or recall campaigns, potentially affected drugs can be quickly identified and withdrawn from circulation.

quality control

In addition to data management, quality control also plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry. To ensure the safety and effectiveness of their medicines, companies must carry out regular quality controls. Here, samples of the finished drug are tested for various parameters, such as the active ingredient content, purity and stability. Efficient data management is also crucial in this area in order to document and analyze the results of quality control and to take further action if necessary.

Future of phytopharmaceuticals: data management and quality assurance

In the constant development of the pharmaceutical industry, careful data management and quality control are at the heart of progress. Their goal is not only to ensure the safety of patients, but also to ensure compliance with legal requirements. The use of modern software solutions gives companies the opportunity to optimize their data management and increase accuracy. This allows them to continuously monitor the quality of their medicines and increase their trust with patients and regulators.

Efficient data management and quality control are of crucial importance for the pharmaceutical industry. By strictly adhering to the General Methods for Manufacturing APIs (AMWHV) and using modern software solutions, companies can ensure that their medicinal products comply with the applicable standards. This ensures the safety and effectiveness of the drugs for the patients.

Complete traceability of the active ingredients and the precise recording and documentation of the data enable companies to quickly access relevant information and take appropriate measures. The continuous monitoring and improvement of data management and quality control are crucial success factors in the pharmaceutical industry.

Phytopharmaceutical development represents an innovative approach that combines traditional herbal healing knowledge with state-of-the-art technology to develop safe and effective medicines. Here, “active pharmaceutical ingredients” (APIs) play a central role as active components of these drugs. The use of botanicals offers numerous benefits, including broader therapeutic effects, reduced toxicity, and improved tolerability.

The essential steps of identifying, isolating, characterizing, and optimizing APIs are critical to the production of effective and well-tolerated drugs. Strict monitoring by means of laws and regulations ensures the quality and safety of the products, protects consumers and meets high quality standards even before they are launched on the market. In this forward-looking framework, traditional healing methods merge with the latest technology to ensure the well-being of patients and to advance the pharmaceutical industry on its successful path.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Ridvan Abay

entrepreneur

Frequently asked questions about safety standards in the pharmaceutical industry:

Why is efficient data management so important in the pharmaceutical industry?

Efficient data management is of great importance in the pharmaceutical industry, as companies must comply with strict regulations on data management and drug quality assurance. Accurately recording and documenting API, supply chain and quality control information enables companies to ensure the safety and efficacy of their products. A well-organized and accessible database allows key information to be quickly retrieved and potential problems or tracebacks to be identified.

How can modern software contribute to efficient data management?

Modern software solutions make data management in the pharmaceutical industry much easier. They enable precise collection, recording and analysis of data and offer API traceability and quality assurance capabilities. The use of specialized software makes it easier to comply with legal regulations and allows companies to efficiently manage their data and take appropriate measures when necessary.

What role does quality control play in the pharmaceutical industry?

Quality control is an important part of ensuring safe and effective medicines in the pharmaceutical industry. Regular checks enable companies to check product properties, such as active ingredient content, purity and stability, and ensure that the medicines meet the required standards. Efficient data management is essential in order to document and analyze the results of quality control and to take appropriate measures if necessary.

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG is a family-run company based in Steinhausen, Switzerland. It specializes in the EU-GMP-compliant production, research and trading of natural active ingredients and focuses on the exclusive supply of high-quality active ingredients (APIs) to the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.

Contact

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG

Sarah-Marleen Abay

Turmstraße 18

6312 Steinhausen

+41 41 749 97 05

