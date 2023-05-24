Home » Mercedes-AMG adds MANUFAKTUR customization option to new SL – CarStuff
Mercedes-AMG adds MANUFAKTUR customization option to new SL

Mercedes-AMG adds MANUFAKTUR customization option to new SL

By taking advantage of the new MANUFAKTUR package, prospective owners of the new Mercedes-AMG SL can enjoy even wider personalization options. Available in eight MANUFAKTUR bespoke finishes, two solid finishes: Antique Blue and Silica Grey, two metallic finishes: Côte d’Azur Light Blue Metallic and Rubellite Red Metallic, and four matt finishes : Midnight Black, High Tech Silver (available in Q4 2023), Graphite Gray and Irish Medium Green exclusive to SL MANUFAKTUR. The optional fabric soft top can be selected in midnight blue as a special configuration exclusive to Mercedes-AMG SL.

The MANUFAKTUR interior package is available in seven colours: Classic Red/Black, Mystic Red/Black, Peach Grey/Black, Savannami/Black, Tobacco Brown/Black, Yacht Blue/Black and Shadow Green/Black.

The interior package includes seats upholstered in MANUFAKTUR’s exclusive Nappa leather with exquisite diamond quilting, while the AMG logo is embossed on the front headrests. MANUFAKTUR custom colored Nappa leather can also be used for the armrests and center panels of the doors, the center console (including the center armrest) and the lower part of the instrument panel. Another highlight of the interior package is the AMG Performance MANUFAKTUR steering wheel in hand-stitched Nappa leather, which can be matched to the selected interior colour. Floor mats in deep pile black with embroidered AMG logo and Nappa leather trim in the matching MANUFAKTUR interior color have a particularly high-quality presentation.

In addition, the illuminated door sill trims, which can be found after opening the doors, feature AMG lettering and the distinctive MANUFAKTUR graphic. The center console features MANUFAKTUR lettering and a high-gloss chrome finish. Its cursive font emphasizes the brand’s claim to high quality and craftsmanship.

MANUFAKTUR is the personalization line for exclusive paint finishes and high-quality interior finishes. Selected materials and workmanship complete the design and ensure a special type of sensory experience, so that customers will receive a car of special value, manufactured according to their individual ideas and wishes.

