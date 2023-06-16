Mercedes there is a surprise for i infotainment systems of their cars in the United States: ChatGPT. The conversational AI agent developed by OpenAI will be integrated into the infotainment system to allow you to talk directly with your car.

Mercedes, nell’infotainment arriva ChatGPT

Starting today, June 16, i Owners of models with MBUX infotainment in the USA will be able to activate ChatGPT and participate in a beta program. Just tell your car “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program” and the language model will be ready to converse with them.

The advantage, according to Mercedes, lies in being able to handle more complex conversations than a normal voice assistant. A fairly complex request such as “what’s the best independent sandwich joint on my street that’s near a petrol station” could challenge a traditional speech system. ChatGPT, on the other hand, could handle it quickly.

Beyond complicated requests, it seems that Mercedes wants to get rid of its voice system service and let someone else do it. The interface clearly shows “Powered by ChatGPT in Microsoft AI” – so it seems that the company has chosen to work with Microsoft to simplify the implementation of these types of solutions.

This novelty for the moment comes only in beta. But Mercedes explains that she will keep the voice commands in Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, where it will be anonymized and analyzed. Here the company will learn which commands are most used, in order to improve the service.