The Crown of Wu is a third-person action-adventure game in which we controlWu, a half monkey, half man, he took power from the crown that gave him extraordinary powers but also corrupted him so much that he had to be captured and imprisoned. But now that the crown has a new holder, and emerging from the ruins of the prison, Wu sees an opportunity for redemption and finds the peace he longs for.

Taking clear inspiration from “Journey to the West” (the classic oriental story about Monkey King, “Slave: Journey to the West” and “Dragon Ball” are also modeled on this), shape the fantasy world of the future past as Monkey King, fighting the enemy alone and overcoming the complex obstacles to retrieve the great crown that was taken away by the wicked Zhu.

While there’s no firm release date, it’s already available for wishlist additions from its Steam page and PS Store. Global distribution will be handled by Meridian Games. You can watch the first trailer below.