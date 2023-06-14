Meta Quest 2: Here’s the VR headset at the best price

PR/Business Insider

Artificial intelligence, the metaverse, virtual reality (VR) – these terms are on everyone’s lips right now. With a VR headset like the Meta Quest 2, you become part of it yourself. Whether you are discovering an epic game universe for yourself or strolling through New York on a city trip, there are hardly any limits to you. At Saturn and Amazon you can get the Meta Quest 2 with 256 gigabytes of memory on offer. Should you snap this deal?

Deal-Check: The Meta Quest 2 at Saturn currently costs 399.99 euros instead of 479.99 euros – so you save 80.00 euros. The 256 gigabyte version has never been so cheap! If you’ve been flirting with the device for a while, grab a bargain now. Even those who are looking for a cheap entry-level model can access it without hesitation. The next best offer is currently about 45.00 euros higher.

The key facts at a glance:

VR glasses and two touch controllers

3D spatial audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback

Wireless headset with built-in battery and 256 gigabytes of memory

Also works with PC or console

Price-performance winner at Stiftung Warentest

The Meta Quest 2 (formerly: Oculus Quest 2) consists of VR glasses and two touch controllers that record your hand movements and give haptic feedback. Practical: Thanks to the integrated battery and 256 gigabytes of memory, the headset even works without a direct connection to a PC or console. This not only avoids annoying cable clutter, but also saves a lot of electricity. You can access the Oculus app store without a direct connection, other play stores are only accessible with a cable connection.

Amazon offers the VR headset for the same price. There, the model ranks first on the bestseller list and receives consistently positive reviews with an average of 4.4 out of five stars.

Alternatively, you can also get the model with 128 gigabytes of memory there at a good price. 349.99 euros is not the best price, but the headset is rarely that cheap. The next best offer is around 410.00 euros.

Stiftung Warentest took a closer look at six different VR headsets for the January 2023 issue. The Meta Quest 2 ended up in third place with an overall rating of 2.1 (“good”) and secured the title “price-performance winner” – the front-runners from Valve and HTC cost more than 1,000.00 euros. The test editors praised the freedom of movement without cables and the simple setup, which is possible without a PC. The battery lasted about three hours. The glasses also scored “good” in the individual categories of comfort, handling and VR quality. The only catch: the data protection declaration has gaps. Unfortunately, this is the case with all devices in the test.

You can read more detailed information about the check by Stiftung Warentest and the tested devices here:

