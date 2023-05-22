Home » Meta, record fine of 1.3 billion for the transfer of data from the EU to the US
Meta, record fine of 1.3 billion for the transfer of data from the EU to the US

Meta, record fine of 1.3 billion for the transfer of data from the EU to the US

Meta will be fined 1.3 billion by the European Antitrust for sending EU user data to the United States. The Wall Street Journal reveals it, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The fine, reveals the American newspaper, should be made official within the day. According to Europe, Meta would not have protected the personal data of European Facebook users, continuing to transfer them to Washington where they could end up in American intelligence analysis tools with much lower privacy guarantees than the Brussels rules. The holding would also have carried out these operations in violation of a warning already received from the EU in recent years.

To handle the charge would be the commissioner for the protection of personal data, the Irish Helen Dixon. Already last Friday Bloomberg had anticipated that the fine could arrive at the beginning of the week. And that it would probably have been higher than the 750 million one decided in 2021 by Luxembourg to Amazon, the highest ever imposed so far.

According to the Wall Street Journal, in addition to imposing a fine, the European authority will ask Meta to stop sending information on European Facebook users to the United States and to cancel the data already sent within six months. Obligation that Meta could avoid if Washington concludes an agreement with the EU to allow the transfer of data within certain limits.

