“Metal Gear Δ Snake Eater” Steam is online and supports Chinese language lock in China-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

game introduction:

Explore the origin of the iconic military operator Snake and unravel the conspiracy behind the legend of the METAL GEAR series. METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER brings players back to the compelling story of the METAL GEAR world with unprecedented new graphics and sound effects, as well as an immersive stealth action experience.

Faced with the threat that the enemy country is secretly developing weapons capable of endangering the future of all mankind, elite fighters must carry out covert operations while surviving in the jungle, infiltrating the enemy camp deep in the jungle, in order to prevent weapons of mass destruction from detonating the world has never experienced before Great Total War.

Game Features:

Time Background: 1960s

battle of ideologies

Revisiting the history of the Cold War and changing geopolitical landscape

Game mode: survival in the wild

Battle of Survival Instincts

Outsmart your enemies with camouflage, close-quarters combat, stalking, interrogating, climbing, hunting and dealing with injuries

Scene: Jungle

war of reptiles

Set traps to catch enemies and prey under the threat of predators whose sound can alert lurking shadows.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2417610/METAL_GEAR_SOLID__SNAKE_EATER/

