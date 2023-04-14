Home Technology Mi Pad 6 / 6 Pro is the most complete exposure before release, metal body, USB 3.0, 1800p screen
Mi Pad 6 / 6 Pro is the most complete exposure before release, metal body, USB 3.0, 1800p screen

Mi 13 Ultra has been officially announced that it will be released at 19:00 on April 18, and the Mi Pad 6 series will also be released at the same time. See you at the “Move With Light” conference. The theme is “Strong Explosion”, creating super powerful productivity tools, all born for efficiency. The official appearance of Xiaomi Weibo shows that the Mi Pad 6 series follows the rear module shape of Mi 13 / Pro, which is a square lens module. At the same time, the matching keyboard has a touchpad design and is equipped with a dual-mirror camera solution.

Officially revealed: Mi Pad 6 is equipped with Snapdragon 870 processor; Mi Pad 6 Pro is equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 Pro “Yuan Shen” 30-minute Xumi City running map official measurement: the average frame rate reached “58.7fps”.

According to Weibo bloggers, Mi Pad 6 Standard Edition is upgraded on the basis of Mi Pad 5 Pro with a higher resolution screen, metal body and USB3.0. On the basis of the standard version, Mi Pad 6 Pro is upgraded with a full-blooded Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, front and rear cameras, fingerprint unlocking, etc.

According to the above information, let’s summarize the relevant revelations: Mi Pad 6 series provides two specifications, standard version and Pro version, both models will use 2880x1800p resolution, support 120/144Hz high refresh rate Chinese brand screen, Supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 series has a storage specification of up to 12GB+512GB, a battery capacity of 10,000mAh, supports 67W fast charging, uses physical fingerprints, a rear dual-lens camera module, and is equipped with a new keyboard and stylus.

Not surprisingly, Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 Pro will also be the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 tablet to be released to the public, but it is known that it will not be released in Hong Kong.

