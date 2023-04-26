Micard digital electronic business card Apple/Google Wallet pie is convenient and environmentally friendly

When exchanging business cards in business promotion activities and gatherings, a large stack of cards needs to be entered one by one. In the worst case, it may be put aside in the end. In fact, exchanging business cards can be more efficient. Now there are electronic business cards, which can be installed in Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or even become an NFC card. As long as the other party scans it, the other party can immediately add the information to the contact list. Electronic business cards can record diversified information, and realize zero printing and convenient management. In addition, contacts can be saved with just one click, and the process of exchanging business cards is smarter and more convenient, helping you keep in touch with people you meet for the first time. The effect of using electronic business cards is not just as simple as a piece of paper.

Open Wallet to send card

Business marketers receive an average of 250 business cards per year. Entering information one by one can be time-consuming and error-prone, and they may eventually lose contact with the other party. There is an electronic business card system called “Micard” on the market, which allows users to realize paperless business card management. Users can install e-wallet cards in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, and can also order NFC contactless cards or physical FSC certified paper cards as needed. Micard recommends that users use e-wallets as the main operating medium, which will help reduce the amount of paper used by enterprises and play a positive role in the ESG environment of enterprises.

In business and social occasions, users can show their electronic business cards to each other when they open their electronic wallets. The electronic business card has a variety of color combinations, which can be designed according to the theme color of the company. For entrepreneurs who own multiple companies, they can store business cards of different companies in the e-wallet at the same time, making it more convenient to distribute business cards.

Electronic business cards can publish diversified information

The other party only needs to open the camera app, scan your electronic business card, and then they can view your personal profile page and company detail page, and can easily add your information to the other party’s contact address book, or track you with one click or company social media accounts. This effectively enhances the close connection with business partners and customers. The use of electronic business cards can also enhance corporate brand image and value, and accelerate digital transformation.

Easy to manage, modify the data without reprinting

The information management system behind the electronic business card can be managed uniformly by the company. Managers or HR departments can manage cards on the Micard company page, and only need to register a Micard administrator account to upgrade to a company management account as needed, create a company page, add employee business cards, manage the use status of employee business cards, etc. Employees only need to be notified to add their electronic business cards to electronic wallets such as Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, and it will be effective immediately. If the employee’s information changes, such as contact information, position, etc., it can be updated through the system, and there is no need to reprint the business card as in the past.

Administrators can freely manage the layout of Micard vCard in the company page. Users can customize the personal information page of each employee. Diversified information can be added to the page, such as contact information of instant messaging software such as WhatsApp and Messenger, adding social media accounts, publishing company website links, and even providing hyperlinks to multimedia and documents . On the company information page, you can publish a detailed company introduction, and you can also add a dynamic button, so that the other party can easily call you through the button.

Micard users can manage business cards by registering an annual purchase limit based on the number of users and the number of companies. Additionally, companies can display their Micard business cards on other media if desired, including printed FSC certified paper business cards (including Micard 1-year service), or Micard NFC Kit permanent cards (including Micard 1-year service).

Summary: Electronic business card with multiple information, zero printing, easy management, and one-click storage of contacts

Micard is the latest electronic business card technology that breaks through the limitations of traditional business cards. No need to print, reduce waste, save paper for enterprises, enhance corporate image at the same time, communicate with customers and business partners more effectively, reduce time for registering business cards, and reduce errors. The enterprise page allows the other party to obtain diversified information of the enterprise in various ways. The company can properly manage the use of business cards and update the information at any time. At present, many enterprises and institutions in Hong Kong have begun to pay for subscriptions or participate in tests, hoping to speed up digital transformation and inject ESG elements into business operations immediately. Micard is indeed an economical and effective investment.

Micard vs Paper Business Cards 可以顯示網頁、社交媒體等 Open API function can carry out enterprise identity anti-counterfeiting No printing required, less waste Requires printing and is prone to waste 可以儲存多張名片，方便管理 無法進行電子錢包名片功能

