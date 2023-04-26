Workers’ Fun Sports Meeting staged on the construction site-Sports- China Industry Network

Original Title: Workers’ Fun Sports Meeting staged on the construction site

China Industry Network News is approaching the May 1st International Labor Day. A fun sports meeting for employees organized by the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau General Contracting Company to install the Central Plains Company with the theme of “Construction Times New Consolidation of Enterprise Strength” was recently held in Zhengzhou, Henan, Central Plains Digital Industry Park project was held, and nearly 50 project employees participated in the event.

It is reported that the total construction area of ​​the project is about 209,400 square meters, and it is committed to building a leading “Central Plains National Digital Publishing Base”. This fun sports meeting has 5 events including Hercules tug-of-war, chopsticks clamping table tennis, and happy stepping on balloons. In the end, the Henan Weixiang team won the first place, and the Changyuan Sancai team and the Ren’an Fire Brigade won the second and third places respectively. “I hope that through the fun activities, the workers will be encouraged to take part in more sports after work, and to devote themselves to the project construction with a healthy body, full of enthusiasm, and high morale, so as to help create a high-quality project.” Installation project manager Yang Mingjie said. (Zhang Xuemei and Xia Xudong)