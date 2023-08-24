Microsoft Confirms No Upgraded Versions of Xbox Series X/S at Gamescom

In a surprising turn of events, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, personally confirmed at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany that there will be no upgraded versions of the Xbox Series X/S. This announcement came as a shock to the gaming community, especially in contrast to Sony’s frequent rumors of releasing revised versions of the PS5 and PS5 Pro.

According to reports from IGN, Microsoft has no plans to launch an enhanced version of the console in the middle of its life cycle, unlike the Xbox One X/S series. Phil Spencer emphasized that the only expansion option currently available is for the storage capacity of the Xbox Series S. This move allows developers to fully utilize the hardware performance.

Phil Spencer, who closely monitors the GPU and CPU market for high-end computers, believes that improving gaming experiences goes beyond just pixels and frame rates. He recognizes the importance of technologies such as lighting in making games look and feel better, indicating that there is ample room for innovation and progress.

Digital Foundry Weekly recently leaked that Microsoft has positioned the Xbox Series X as a “mid-term update” and considers the Xbox Series S as the standard model. This suggests that there will be no short-term release of a “Pro” or other enhanced models. Microsoft’s focus so far has been on promoting the 1TB Xbox Series S to Game Pass players.

In the midst of this news, Qualcomm also announced its Snapdragon G Chip Grab Layout, which hints at the possibility of a large number of Android game handhelds being listed in the future.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it is evident that Microsoft is taking a different approach with its Xbox Series X/S, foregoing frequent updates and instead allowing developers to maximize the current hardware capabilities. While gamers may be disappointed by the absence of upgraded versions, it remains to be seen how this strategy will impact the gaming experience on the Xbox Series X/S.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

