Title: Three Shinco World Championship Champions to Compete in Xiamen Diamond League

Xiamen, China – Three newly crowned World Athletics Champions have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Xiamen Diamond League competition on September 2. Men’s 110m hurdles star Grant Holloway, women’s long jump sensation Ivana Vuleta, and men’s triple jump phenom Hugues Fabrice Zango are set to showcase their talents in this highly anticipated event.

The announcement comes amidst the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championships being held in Budapest, where these exceptional athletes recently clinched the top honors in their respective disciplines. The inclusion of these world-class athletes in the Xiamen Diamond League further elevates the already star-studded lineup of participants.

Grant Holloway, an outstanding American athlete, is renowned as the “Beast of American Track and Field.” The 26-year-old hurdler set a new world record in the men’s 60-meter hurdles with an astonishing time of 7.29 seconds during the IAAF Indoor Tournament in Madrid earlier this year. Holloway continued his dominance by defending his title at the World Championships in Oregon and securing the gold medal once again at the ongoing Budapest World Championships.

Ivana Vuleta, a popular Serbian women’s long jump athlete, has also confirmed her participation in the Xiamen Diamond League. Known for her strength and remarkable beauty, Vuleta first made her mark in 2015 by winning the World Championships with a score of 6.91 meters in Beijing. In the ongoing Budapest World Championships, she surpassed her personal best, clinching the gold medal with an impressive jump of 7.14 meters, setting the year’s best result in the event.

Completing the trio of champions is Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango, a prominent men’s triple jumper. Zango claimed the bronze medal at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha with a jump of 17.66 meters. In 2021, he made headlines by shattering the indoor world record in France, soaring 18.07 meters and surpassing the previous mark by a remarkable 15 centimeters. At this year’s World Championships in Budapest, Zango secured the gold medal with a jump of 17.64 meters.

The inclusion of these three champions further solidifies the Xiamen Diamond League as a prestigious competition attracting some of the world‘s greatest athletic talents. Adding to the already confirmed presence of Olympic champions like Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake, American triple jump champion Christian Taylor, and Croatian discus queen Sandra Perkovic, this event promises thrilling head-to-head contests and outstanding performances.

As Xiamen prepares to welcome these global stars, anticipation grows among sports enthusiasts eager to witness the showdown of these extraordinary athletes. The Xiamen Diamond League promises to be an unforgettable event showcasing the pinnacle of sporting achievement in track and field.

Note: The Xiamen Diamond League competition details, venue, and ticket information will be announced closer to the event date. Stay tuned for updates.

