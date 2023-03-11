Everyone must have the experience that the color scheme is difficult to read when viewing documents, such as the purple title on the dark Word file, or the bright yellow text on the white background of PowerPoint, etc. Poor color matching is not only bad for reading, but also makes the first impression of people who read the document greatly reduced. Now, Microsoft Office will get a new accessibility feature to help people in the barriers when choosing colors (and prevent you from matching colors too crazy).

In a new blog post, Microsoft announced a new feature called the Accessibility Assistant in Microsoft 365, meant to fix accessibility issues in documents. The company says Accessibility Assistant introduces three key innovations, including better presets to prevent problems before they happen, immediate and contextual fixes to correct problems when they do occur, and on-the-job Simple guidance that appears in the process.

The main function of Accessibility Assistant at present is to help people choose better color matching for documents. For example, yellow text on a white background is difficult for almost everyone to read, and may not be visible at all for people with poor eyesight or other vision problems. The new Accessibility Assistant is all about addressing lack of contrast between a document and the background, or reading barriers caused by poor color choices.

The color picker will now have two modes, one that looks largely the same as in the past, but a new toggle that only shows high-contrast colors will help you choose colors that are easy to read. When you turn this switch on, the system will automatically filter out the available color options that meet the high-contrast conditions, that is, additional auxiliary options that are consistent with the selected theme and design.

Accessibility Assistant can also identify problems in existing files such as spell check. If a problem is detected in the file, you can see a small icon, which looks a bit like the old AIM logo, and click it to display the suggested modification of the file.

Later in 2023, a dedicated Accessibility Assistant window will also be launched, similar in design to Microsoft Editor, with simpler text explanations to help users more easily troubleshoot issues across accessibility categories.

The Accessibility Assistant will start rolling out to core Microsoft 365 services in the coming weeks, and while it may initially be limited to Word on Windows, Microsoft hopes the feature will eventually replace the basic Accessibility Checker introduced in Office 2016.