For The King II Gets Beta Next Week

We already knew that For The King II was gearing up for a 2023 release on PC, but while we waited for an official and exact date, publisher Curve Games and developer IronOak Games announced that a closed beta for PC would begin next week.

The beta, which will run from May 10th to May 16th, will offer the first of five playable adventures, will include single-player and multiplayer support, and will offer six categories for you to review, namely Blacksmith, Scholar, Hunter, Stableboy, Herbalist and Alchemist. The latter two need to be unlocked through the game. IronOak also promises that more classes will be available with this launch.

The beta will also start and end on May 10th and May 16th at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, so be sure to sign up for the beta now via the game’s Steam page if you’re excited and want to see it later this year Here’s a chance to check it out sometime to help refine and improve the game before its release on PC.

