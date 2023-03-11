By now there is no doubt: the correct (or not) functioning of our cells in the long run depends on what we eat. And, therefore, of the whole organism. We owe food the level of energy needed to face the day, year after year. There is a substantial fringe of the scientific world which points to a long-lived, but above all healthy old age. Here, the bet today is played on this terrain. “Living up to a hundred years in good shape and health is possible. What is needed is a precise strategy», he points out Philip Ongarothe first Italian doctor to be certified in medicine antiagingin the United States, already a point of reference for astronauts at the European Space Agency (ESA), collaborator of NASA, the Russian Space Agency and various international research centres. Wellness expert, on 11 and 12 March next he will hold the first course in the world (open to all) on longevity in Riccione.

Doctor, how much does nutrition affect life expectancy? “Very very much. For decades now, a great deal of research has confirmed that a careful and correct diet helps to lengthen life and improve its quality. After all, one of the main problems of Western man is that eat too much and not consume enough. If we add to this the overabundance of processed industrial foods, rich in calories but poor in nutrients, it is easy to understand that the impact on health can only be negative. To confirm this, it is enough to consider the continuously growing data on the prevalence of overweight, obesity and diseases such as diabetes.

What does “healthy” nutrition mean today?

«Unfortunately we know better what doesn’t work and we are less well versed in a universal model of healthy eating. At the moment we can say that there are positive data, if compared with the typical Western diet, both for the Mediterranean diet and for the “Scandinavian” one. Which are different, but both have a positive effect on health because limit processed foods, refined and sugars. At the same time they encourage the consumption of good fats such as extra virgin olive oil and omega 3».

Is there a difference in eating habits, in physiology, between adult men and women?

“Actually not much. Physiology and biochemistry are superimposable except for hormonal aspects. For example, the use of phytoestrogens such as soy and derivatives is certainly less advisable in men than in women. Always connected to endocrine adaptations, women after menopause may need a higher intake of vitamin D, calcium and vitamin K2, essential for bone health“.

What foods should we prefer?

«Abounding and possibly seasonal vegetables, legumes, whole grains, fish better if caught and small – it is less polluted -, lean meats mostly from non-intensive farms, eggs and extra virgin olive oil. All of this should be the basis of our diet. Without excesses, nor anxieties: healthy eating must not become a suffering, nor be a constant deprivation otherwise it does not last long ».

Are there foods that are better not to put on the table?

“Avoiding certain foods is never necessary. Occasionally a free meal consumed for the sheer pleasure of eating is emotionally and psychologically good. The distinction that must be made is between foods that form the basis of our diet and those that, on the other hand, represent exceptions. Sweets, refined cereals, unhealthy fats such as hydrogenated fats or those rich in proinflammatory omega 6 such as sunflower oil, excessive doses of cheese and fatty meats and too salty foods are certainly to be reduced».

Sometimes we exclude some ingredients wrongly…

«The most classic example? Gluten. In reality, eliminating gluten does not present any problems, but often it is not necessary. Instead I find that you need to be careful about keeping the protein to a minimum. Fish, lean meats, legumes, eggs are foods useful for providing that protein intake which, over the years, not only mustn’t decrease, but should increase. Over time we all tend to lose muscle mass, which is essential for aging well. If protein intake is insufficient, this loss of muscle accelerates and, with it, our rate of aging. Of course, then the proteins must be chosen carefully. You don’t have to be a scientist to understand that, in terms of animal protein, sausage and sea bass are different…».

Does wine make you long-lived?

«For a long time it was argued that wine, especially red, was good for you. Thanks to the phenols it contains, such as resveratrol. In reality, in order to have sufficient dosages of these molecules, large quantities of wine would be needed. On the other hand it seems that alcohol has a vasodilatory action which could increase the tendency to hypertension. I have a different approach: I believe that, from time to time, a good glass of wine with friends is good for the soul. What matters is that it doesn’t become a habit.”

Doctor, an example of a longevity diet on a weekly basis?

«Monday — Breakfast: 1 pancake with oatmeal, 2 walnuts or chopped hazelnuts, coffee or tea of ​​your choice, berries.

Lunch: 100 g of well-drained tuna or mackerel in oil, 60 g of red or black rice, mixed salad with rocket, cherry tomatoes, Taggiasca olives, capers and pistachios.

Dinner: 1 portion of chicken with herbs and crunchy vegetables, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Tuesday — Breakfast: 2 scrambled eggs, 1 slice of wholemeal bread, extra virgin olive oil, 1 fruit.

Lunch: 1 portion of buckwheat and cannellini beans salad.

Dinner: 1 portion of wild smoked salmon with citrus fruits, fennel salad, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Wednesday — Breakfast: 60-70 grams of whole grain rolled oats with rice drink, 20-30 grams of whey protein isolate, 2 nuts, coffee or tea, 1 fruit.

Lunch: 1 portion of baked anchovies with Greek yogurt sauce, pan-seared turnip tops, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Dinner: 1 portion of curry tofu and brown basmati rice, mixed salad.

Thursday — Breakfast: 1 slice of wholemeal bread with sheep ricotta with 1 teaspoon of bitter cocoa powder, 2 walnuts, coffee or green tea, 1 seasonal fruit.

Lunch: 1 portion of quinoa with mackerel and mixed vegetables.

Dinner: 1 portion of green omelette, radicchio salad, 1 slice of wholemeal bread. Friday — Breakfast: 1-2 slices of wholemeal bread, 2 slices of wild smoked salmon, avocado spread on bread, 1 fruit, coffee or tea.

Lunch: 120 g of chicken nuggets cooked in a pan with rosemary, sage, marjoram and a pinch of ground pepper, 1 portion of turmeric cauliflower purée, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Dinner: 1 portion of vegetable soup, spelled and chickpeas.

Saturday — Breakfast: 2 scrambled eggs, 1 slice of wholemeal bread, extra virgin olive oil, 1 fruit, coffee or tea.

Lunch: 1 portion of wholemeal couscous with legumes and vegetables.

Dinner: 1 portion of beef carpaccio, mixed salad with rocket, radishes, diced avocado dressed with oil, lemon and grated lemon zest, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Sunday — Breakfast: 150 g natural yoghurt, 1 walnut and 4-5 almonds, 1 tablespoon of wholemeal oat flakes, 1 fruit, tea or coffee.

Lunch: 1 portion of pasta with sardines, julienned carrots dressed with 1 teaspoon of oil, a little salt and toasted sesame seeds.

Dinner: 1 portion of turkey with artichoke crudités, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

snacks: alternatively 1 seasonal fruit mid-morning and 10 g of dried fruit and oilseeds (walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios, pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, …..) in the afternoon».