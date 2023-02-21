© Reuters. Microsoft and Nintendo reach deal to bring Call of Duty game to Nintendo platform within 10 years



FX168 Financial News (North America) News Microsoft Corp. and Nintendo Co. have formally reached an agreement to bring “Call of Duty” (Call of Duty) to the Nintendo platform within the next 10 years. Concerns lest the blockbuster game become an Xbox exclusive.

Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted on Tuesday (February 21) that the two companies have “negotiated and signed a binding 10-year legal agreement” that will be delivered to Nintendo on the same day. Player releases Call of Duty and has the same features as the Xbox version.

Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft has committed to releasing the game in December, contingent on Microsoft completing its $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard Inc.

The first-person shooter is at the heart of opposition to the Microsoft deal, with the strongest opposition coming from console rival Sony Group Corp. over concerns that the software giant will be overwhelmed by too large a franchise. gain exclusive rights.

Call of Duty has been at the top of the sales charts, according to market tracker NPD, with its latest release holding the No. 1 spot in the U.S. market since its release in November.

Sony has expressed concern that Microsoft could monopolize the game on its platform, as have Britain’s antitrust watchdog. The agency said Microsoft may be forced to sell the game to complete its acquisition of Activision.

The deal with Nintendo is Microsoft’s way of demonstrating its commitment to keeping the games it acquires platform-agnostic, and Microsoft has also made an offer to Sony on the same terms, which Sony has so far rejected.

Original link