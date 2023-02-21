With a note published on its website, the Ministry of Health informed citizens of the food alarm present in Italian supermarkets due to a batch of pesto with suspected presence of salmonella spp.





The note from the Ministry of Health

As specified in the recall issued by the salute.gov.it website, the recall of the product has been imposed since Wednesday 15 February “pesto with Genoese basil dop without organic garlic”, in packs of 140 grams, sold under the Esselunga Bio brand.

The product is marketed in Italy in the stores of Esselunga SPAa well-known Italian company operating in large-scale retail trade, with supermarkets scattered throughout central-northern Italy.

The packs of Esselunga Bio pesto withdrawn from the shelves due to the suspected presence of salmonella spp





The lot affected by the recall is the “pr 01/02/2023”, identified by the trademark of the factory “It 1184 S CE” and produced by Esselunga SPA in the factory in via Giambologna 1, in Limito, a hamlet in the municipality of Pioltello, in the province from Milan.

Salmonella risk, pesto withdrawn

As specified in the note from the Ministry, the reason for the recall is the “suspected presence of salmonella spp”.

The Ministry then specifies in the warnings that "the affected lot was withdrawn from all outlets and is no longer on the shelves", specifying not to "consume the product and to bring it back to the point of sale".





In the note, however, it is clarified that the recall “affects only the article and the deadline indicated above”. The expiry date of the product in question is set at 22/02/2023.

The dangers of Salmonella

Salmonella is the name which identifies a genus of bacteria, present in nature, responsible for most of the infections contracted through food. The disease associated with the transmission of this pathogen is the salmonellosisone of the most frequent food-borne diseases in humans.

The main means of contagion are products of poultry origin, eggs and derivatives, raw or undercooked meats, fresh or unpasteurized milk and cheeses. Usually these contaminations are caused by the so-called "salmonella minori", which cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea within a few hours of ingesting the contaminated food.





Symptoms usually they resolve spontaneously, although in some cases they may present more serious symptoms, especially in fragile subjects such as children, the elderly or immunosuppressed people.




