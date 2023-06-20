Microsoft asks you to upgrade Windows 11 processor support list update | XFastest News

Currently, one of Microsoft’s most important tasks is to allow more users to upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system, so they acted again.

Microsoft announced the Moment 3 feature update for Windows 11 version 22H2 under KB5026446 (Build 22621.1778) at the end of May. Users with eligible systems can update to Moment 3, Microsoft said.

After the announcement, Microsoft quietly updated the list of supported processors from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. The last updated list of supported processors dates back to October last year, when the 22H2 feature update was launched.

Among the new Intel SKUs, the 6GHz Core i9-13900KS makes the list. Other Intel Raptor Lake mobile processors, such as: i5-1334U, 1335U, 1335UE, 13500HS, etc. have also been added. A full list can be found on the Microsoft website.

AMD’s list is the AM4-based 5800X3D, and the newer AM5-based 7950X3D, 7900X3D, and 7800X3D. Other AM4 SKUs include: Ryzen 3 4100, Ryzen 5 4500, 5500, 5600. Meanwhile, for AM5, there are non-X Ryzen variants such as: Ryzen 7700, Ryzen 5 7600. Some older generation SKUs were also added to the list.

Finally, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx third generation and Microsoft’s SQ3 are both supported.

source of information

Further reading:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

