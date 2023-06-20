Goalkeeper Sahin-Radlinger and Mikic leave Ried

Goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger left SV Ried after the Upper Austrians were relegated to the second division. The contract with the 30-year-old, which was only extended in mid-April, was apparently only valid for the Bundesliga. Sahin-Radlinger is now looking for a club.

GEPA/Manfred Binder

Leo Mikic has found a new employer. The 26-year-old winger will play for the Jeonnam Dragons in South Korea’s second division.

Rieder also announced a new signing on Monday: center forward Mark Grosse is now playing for the Innviertler. The 24-year-old from Styria, who has signed a two-year contract, is moving to Ried from Kapfenberg SV.

