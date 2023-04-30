Home » Microsoft-branded computer peripherals are withdrawn from the market, ending 40 years of history – Qooah
Microsoft has announced that it will stop producing and selling Microsoft-branded computer accessories such as mice, keyboards and lenses. Microsoft-branded computer accessories will no longer be sold after stocks are sold out, which also means that a nearly 40-year-old history will come to an end.

After Microsoft launched its first mouse in 1983, Microsoft has been innovating continuously, developing innovative products such as ergonomic keyboards, wireless mice, and high-definition cameras, and gradually becoming a leading brand in the market. Now, Microsoft-branded computer accessories have gradually lost their advantages and attractiveness, mainly due to the increasingly fierce market competition and changes in user needs.

The Surface brand was launched by Microsoft in 2012 with the goal of creating premium, stylish and powerful computers and tablet devices. In addition to computers and tablet devices, the Surface brand has also launched its own series of accessories, such as Surface mouse, Surface keyboard, Surface pen, etc. Recently, Microsoft launched a new Surface docking station (Surface Dock), which is suitable for various computers and provides them with diversified interfaces and functions.

Microsoft has decided to focus on the Surface-branded computer accessories business, including mice, keyboards, pens, docking stations, adaptive accessories, and more.

