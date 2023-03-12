Since Microsoft announced in early 2022 that it would acquire Activision Blizzard at a sky-high price of US$68.7 billion, this record-breaking acquisition plan has been closely scrutinized by major regulators around the world. At the same time, Sony, one of its biggest competitors, is also trying to obstruct it in various ways, and Activision’s popular shooting game “Decisive Moment” series has also become the biggest focus of discussion, because Sony believes that if the acquisition If it is passed, then this shooting game, which has a pivotal position in the market, is likely to become an exclusive game on the Microsoft platform.

In order to appease Sony’s concerns, Microsoft announced last month that it signed a “10-year contract” with Nvidia and Nintendo, promising that after the acquisition is passed, the “Decisive Moment” series will still be on their platforms, and with The Xbox version has exactly the same content. Although Microsoft also offered a similar contract to Sony, the other party did not seem to intend to accept it, and questioned whether Nintendo’s console could really run this high-standard shooting game series. However, according to Microsoft, the popular shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as well as other titles in the entire Call of Duty franchise, have been optimized to run natively on the Nintendo Switch console.

This statement made many players question how Microsoft will make the “Decisive Moment” series with increasing hardware requirements run on the aging Nintendo Switch, not to mention that this series has been around for a long time Didn’t make it to Nintendo’s game console. Due to the hardware limitations of Nintendo Switch, some manufacturers may use cloud streaming technology when pushing their 3A masterpieces on this platform, so players think that Microsoft may adopt a similar method. Another bold inference is that this contract may have something to do with the undisclosed successor model of Nintendo Switch.

However, in a recent response to the UK regulator’s remedial notice, Microsoft asserted that they are confident that large-scale, high-profile titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will Runs natively on the Nintendo Switch platform. According to Microsoft, this is because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on the PC platform can support GPU hardware released before 2015, so there is no reason why they can’t make this battle royale game optimized for the Nintendo Switch.

“Activision’s R&D teams have a long history of optimizing game performance for compatibility with existing hardware,” Microsoft wrote.

Then Microsoft continued to explain, saying that because the engine behind “Decisive Moment: Modern Battlefield” is quite mature and has a high degree of optimization, it can run on a variety of hardware devices. The Xbox One launched in 2015 From consoles to the latest Xbox Series X, running the Nintendo Switch, which launched in 2017, doesn’t seem out of the question. However, there are still some small mistakes in this statement, because the Xbox One is a console launched in 2013, not 2015, but this correction only strengthens Microsoft’s point.

Microsoft then named “Apex Heroes”, “Doom: Eternal”, “Fortress Heroes” and “Doomsday War 3”, which have higher specifications but can also be successfully ported to the Nintendo Switch platform natively with “standard technology“. work.

“We and the relevant manufacturers have full confidence that in addition to “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare”, other “Decisive Moment” works that must be purchased (“Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II”, etc.) Apex Legends, Doom Eternal, Fortress Heroes, and Doom 3 ported to the Switch version using standard technology, and with enough time invested, can be optimized to run natively on the Nintendo Switch console “Microsoft said

It is worth noting that the Switch version of “Apex Heroes” actually faced many technical problems when it was first launched, such as dropped frames and graphics quality, which made this version slightly inferior to PC and other hosts in many aspects. Version. As for the Switch version of “Doom: Eternal” ported by Panic Button, it can run at a stable 30fps, while the cutscenes will be locked at 20fps. However, this is a linear first-person game, and “Decisive Moment: Modern Battlefield is a battle royale game that can accommodate 150 players at a time. As for Epic’s “Fortress Heroes”, it belongs to the type of battle royale game like “Decisive Moment: Modern Battlefield” and “Apex Heroes”. This game can also achieve a stable 30fps on the Switch platform.

The latest revision of “Decisive Moment: Modern Battlefield 2.0” can still be played on the last generation of PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles, but it is difficult to maintain the 60fps screen, which also makes many players Question whether this game can really run natively on the Nintendo Switch platform as Microsoft said.