Microsoft clearly will not get involved in VR: the market is too small | XFastest News

As a direct competitor of Microsoft in the game field, Sony has launched supporting VR equipment on the PS4 and PS5 consoles, but Xbox has never set foot in this field.

Recently, Matt Booty, head of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, said that Microsoft currently does not plan to enter the field of VR and AR because its market is too small to meet Microsoft’s standards.

Buddy said that Microsoft’s games need to reach a scale of about 10 million players to be successful, and VR and AR currently do not have such an audience.

It is worth mentioning that Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox department, also expressed his views on VR technology at this stage.

He believes that VR is currently a relatively niche and isolated form of expression that doesn’t fit his vision of gaming as a form of “shared” entertainment.

At the same time, Spencer also said that although Xbox does not currently support VR, he also expects the field to become “so important that we have to join.”

