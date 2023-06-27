Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is “not a game”

Asobo and Xbox Game Studios announced earlier this monthXbox Games ShowcaseMicrosoft Flight Simulator 2024 was announced on , and it’s exactly what it sounds like; a new game in the long-running series that actually debuted in 1982.

This time, we can not only look forward to flying various aircraft, but also to perform“Search and Rescue, Helicopter Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance, Crop Dusting, Mountain Rescue”and other tasks (even aerial firefighting). During FlightSimExpo 2023 in Houston this past weekend, Asobo and Microsoft gave a lengthy presentation on the game, which you can check out here.

Beyond that, as director Jörg Neumann explains, we won’t be playing typical video game missions, which are first and foremost an emulator, not a game:

“We investigated many things, all[不同類型的玩家]One thing is that people want more things to do. We said, ‘Okay, cool, fair, let’s do something like this. But we are not a game. So we’re not doing game-like quests at all. What we’re doing is accurate aviation activity. We’re working with a lot of organizations around the world that are doing these things. That’s for firefighting, that’s for search and rescue.

We can also expect a better client this time around that will install the bare minimum you actually need to play the game. Not only will this make the game more manageable, it will also reduce installation and loading times. We also get information about planned full seasons and extreme weather like tornadoes.

Here are the latest screenshots from Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which is coming to PC and Xbox Series S/X next year.

Thanks, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will not have a “game” mission because “we are not a game” target=”_blank”>Rock Paper Shotgun.

