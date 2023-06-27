Home » Operation del Ros against the ‘Ndrangheta, 43 arrests. Also involved politicians – Calabria
Operation del Ros against the 'Ndrangheta, 43 arrests. Also involved politicians – Calabria

Operation del Ros against the ‘Ndrangheta, 43 arrests. Also involved politicians – Calabria

The crime of political-mafia electoral exchange has been contested

There are also some Calabrian politicians among the suspects in the operation conducted this morning by the Carabinieri del Ros, on directives from the Catanzaro DDA, for the execution of a precautionary custody order against 43 people. Among other things, some of the suspects are accused of the crime of political-mafia electoral exchange. Furthermore, as part of the investigation, some of the people involved are accused of a series of scams, with the aggravating circumstance of the mafia methods.

The people involved in the operation are under investigation, for various reasons, for various crimes, ranging from mafia-type criminal association and association aimed at scams, extortion and illegal competition. A murder is also disputed as part of the investigation.

The operation was conducted with the support, in the executive phase, of the carabinieri of the provincial commands of Crotone, Cosenza, Catanzaro, Potenza, Parma, Brescia, Milan and Mantua and of the Calabria airborne squadron.

Twenty-two of the people involved are under investigation for mafia-type criminal association, 9 for criminal association, 3 for criminal association aimed at fraud and others for disturbed freedom of the procedure for choosing the contractor, extortion, unlawful competition with threat or violence, transfer fraudulent of values, external competition in a mafia-type association, disturbed freedom of auctions, corruption for an act contrary to official duties and ideological and material falsehood committed by the public official in public deeds.

