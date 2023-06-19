Microsoft Flight Simulator makes France look better than ever

France is already considered one of the most beautiful countries in the world. French developer Asobo apparently isn’t enough, though the country has improved in Microsoft Flight Simulator’s world update – it’s now getting a free city update.

More specifically, Amiens, Angers, Nantes, Nimes and Reims have all been welcomed, and you can check out the results in the trailer below. Below is a list of some of the highlights in each city.

Sequel to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 in last week’s Xbox Games Showcase Announced on , the reveal trailer is also included below for you to watch.

AmiensLocated in the northern region of France, it is home to the Cathedral of Amiens, the largest Gothic cathedral in France.

AngersLocated in the western region, it is famous for its towering Angers Cathedral and its black and white castles.

NantesLocated near the Atlantic coast west of Angers, it invites aerial exploration of the countless architectural displays and castles of the Dukes of Brittany along the Loire River.

NimesLocated in the south of France, it has an incredible collection of Roman-era architecture, including the Arena de Nîmes, an amphitheater that still hosts live performances to large audiences.

LanceLanceLocated 80 miles northeast of Paris, it has some of the best examples of French Gothic architecture, notably Reims Cathedral.

