Home » Microsoft Flight Simulator makes France look better than ever
Technology

Microsoft Flight Simulator makes France look better than ever

by admin
Microsoft Flight Simulator makes France look better than ever

France is already considered one of the most beautiful countries in the world. French developer Asobo apparently isn’t enough, though the country has improved in Microsoft Flight Simulator’s world update – it’s now getting a free city update.

More specifically, Amiens, Angers, Nantes, Nimes and Reims have all been welcomed, and you can check out the results in the trailer below. Below is a list of some of the highlights in each city.

Sequel to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 in last week’s Xbox Games Showcase Announced on , the reveal trailer is also included below for you to watch.

AmiensLocated in the northern region of France, it is home to the Cathedral of Amiens, the largest Gothic cathedral in France.
AngersLocated in the western region, it is famous for its towering Angers Cathedral and its black and white castles.
NantesLocated near the Atlantic coast west of Angers, it invites aerial exploration of the countless architectural displays and castles of the Dukes of Brittany along the Loire River.
NimesLocated in the south of France, it has an incredible collection of Roman-era architecture, including the Arena de Nîmes, an amphitheater that still hosts live performances to large audiences.
LanceLanceLocated 80 miles northeast of Paris, it has some of the best examples of French Gothic architecture, notably Reims Cathedral.

See also  1MORE P50 Penta Driver Headphones Launched Starter Kit 2000 Looking For It!?|Headphone Information – Post76play.com

You may also like

Microsoft Still Hesitating About VR – Gamereactor

Quantum update: What do IBM and Intel’s success...

Galaxy Tab S9 promotional image leaked, confirming that...

Bridgestone and the Red Cross together for road...

Streamlabs by Logitech, the Podcast Editor feature arrives

towards a more intuitive and secure future

15 programmable buttons 26000 DPI‧80 hours battery life‧RGB...

Carl Pei previews a detail of Nothing Phone...

The Borderline will no longer be able to...

“STREET FIGHTER 6 × BODY STAR Protein Snacks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy