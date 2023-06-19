The best book on the mysteries of the universe written in an easy way

I finally figured out the secrets of cosmology is a book published by Vallardi A. in 2021.



I finally figured out the secrets of cosmology

Delve into the intricate realm of cosmology with this comprehensive guide, providing readers with the means to unravel the mysteries of the universe. Explore deep questions regarding the age and vastness of our world, the curvature of space, and the enigmatic origins of the Big Bang. Drawing on several scientific disciplines such as chemistry, physics and mathematics, this book offers accessible explanations and insights into the fundamental discoveries and fundamental laws of astronomy. Whether or not you have a scientific background, embark on an enthralling journey through the cosmos and contemplate the wonders of a starry night sky.

According to an Amazon user, the secrets of cosmology are finally revealed in this amazing book. Another reviewer praises its clear and direct approach, making it accessible even to non-experts. Take an enthralling journey through space and time as this book takes you from the Planck era to the present day, expanding your understanding of the universe.

TitleI finally figured out the secrets of cosmologyISBN-13978-8855054768AuthorRudolf KippenhahnPublisherVallardi A.Edition6 May 2021Pages160Formatflexible coverLanguageItalianReviewsyou seeSubjects

What topics are covered in the book “I finally understood the secrets of cosmology”?

The book deals with the most important discoveries and laws of astronomy, offering a detailed portrait of the scientific disciplines involved: chemistry, physics and mathematics.

What is the Milky Way?

The Milky Way is described as a huge disk full of stars, which also contains our Sun and its planets. It appears as a large band of light on the celestial vault.

What kind of answers does cosmology seek to provide?

Cosmology seeks to answer questions about the age of the world, the infinity of the universe, the curvature of space and the occurrence of the big bang.

What scientific disciplines are involved in cosmological research?

Cosmological research involves various scientific disciplines, including chemistry, physics and mathematics, to investigate the mysteries of the cosmos.

What does the book offer to astronomy enthusiasts, regardless of their scientific background?

The book offers a detailed portrait of the most important discoveries and laws of astronomy, helping to penetrate the mysteries of the cosmos and to contemplate a starry night.

What are the opinions of some users on “I finally understood the secrets of cosmology”?

According to a user on Amazon, the book is “fantastic” and allows you to understand the secrets of cosmology. Another user describes it as “exhaustive, clear and simple”, also suitable for those who are not experts in the sector.

Who might be interested in this book?

The book could be of interest to the following categories of people: astronomy enthusiasts, physics students, professionals in the field of cosmology, astrophysicists, science teachers, science communicators, curious about the universe, science fiction writers, scholars of the history of astronomy and amateur astronomy enthusiasts.

