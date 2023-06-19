Home » Russia: Kremlin critic Navalny again in court
Business

Russia: Kremlin critic Navalny again in court

by admin
Russia: Kremlin critic Navalny again in court

Journalists were not allowed in the courtroom. However, they were able to follow the proceedings via video transmission from a nearby room, although the audio was barely intelligible. Navalny rose and spoke for about three minutes. He questioned the jurisdiction of the judge, who belongs to a Moscow court but is trying him in a penal colony far from the capital. Navalny also demanded that his parents be allowed into the courtroom. They came to Melekhovo assuming that the hearing would be public. Shortly thereafter, the court adjourned for a recess. The Kremlin declined to comment. “We are not following this process,” said Presidential Office spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

See also  Renewables, 300 requests for plants stopped in Sardinia

You may also like

Airbus receives largest aircraft order in history from...

BDI calls for more clarity on industrial electricity...

Terni, Mayor Bandecchi’s bomb: “I’m leaving Ternana and...

Bitkom survey shows: Most startups lack the money

Simon & Schuster in the sights of Kkr...

Way clear for Silver Lake at Software AG...

Real Madrid: Ancelotti-Zidane white revolution. ‘Zizou brings Mbappe’

Foreclosure: These rules affect real estate prices

Rothschild expects 50% drop in profits

EX30, small size and maxi autonomy Here is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy