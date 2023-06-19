Russia: Kremlin critic Navalny again in court

Journalists were not allowed in the courtroom. However, they were able to follow the proceedings via video transmission from a nearby room, although the audio was barely intelligible. Navalny rose and spoke for about three minutes. He questioned the jurisdiction of the judge, who belongs to a Moscow court but is trying him in a penal colony far from the capital. Navalny also demanded that his parents be allowed into the courtroom. They came to Melekhovo assuming that the hearing would be public. Shortly thereafter, the court adjourned for a recess. The Kremlin declined to comment. “We are not following this process,” said Presidential Office spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

