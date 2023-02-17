As one of the largest investors in OpenAI, Microsoft has always had a very positive attitude towards artificial intelligence technology.

Now, after Bing began to try to combine AI, Microsoft is also preparing to integrate AI into the Windows operating system.

It is reported that Microsoft will use AI to enhance the window layout function of Win11. Through the intervention of AI, the system will be able to remember the window layout of the specific software combination commonly used by users, and restore it with one click when needed.

At the same time, Microsoft is also trying to make the window layout dynamically adjust according to the user’s focus.

For example, when the user has displayed two apps in a 70/30 ratio, if the user clicks on the app that occupies 30% of the screen, the system will automatically adjust the scaling of the two apps to display more effective information.

At present, Microsoft officials have not specified the specific launch time of these functions, but in the recent Win11 preview system, there have been related function IDs.

So, if all goes well, we will see the aforementioned features appear in the Windows 11 preview soon.

