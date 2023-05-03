Home » Microsoft lets you gift 14-day PC Game Pass trial to 5 friends
Technology

Microsoft lets you gift 14-day PC Game Pass trial to 5 friends

by admin
Microsoft lets you gift 14-day PC Game Pass trial to 5 friends

Microsoft

If you want to get a friend to play a game on PC Game Pass, but the other party refuses to pay for it, now there is a compromise. Starting today, existing Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can gift a free 14-day PC Game Pass trial to up to five friends, provided none of the five friends have previously subscribed to the service.

Why PC Game Pass? Perhaps what Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft’s gaming department, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last fall can give us an answer. At the time, Spencer said that Game Pass on the PC was experiencing “amazing” growth, and relatively speaking, it was difficult for Xbox to go further because the users were already saturated. Under such a premise, it seems reasonable for Microsoft to only provide discounts for PC users.

However, the free 14 days follows after Microsoft terminated the one-month trial of Game Pass for $1. It seems difficult to say which one is more cost-effective. At the time, Microsoft said it would “evaluate different marketing strategies” to attract new customers to subscribe to Game Pass.

See also  More new third-party games other than Nintendo's own works will be on Nintendo Switch, including 3A-level works #Evil Castle (182475)

You may also like

The number of cyber attacks on companies has...

The “Creative Mode” of “Jelly Bean Man” S4...

The in-ears with in-house competition

Veritas Infoscale: New Vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

Marvel’s Midnight Children canceled for Switch

The European Parliament’s Environment Committee wants to put...

When is the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield...

Einhell cordless handheld vacuum cleaner TE-HV 18/06 Li

Samsung’s new Neo QLED 8K, 4K TV, OLED...

Mushroom researcher Dr. Andrey Yurkov receives Johanna Westerdjik...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy