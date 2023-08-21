Microsoft Office Introduces New Font Aptos and Upgrades Brand Development

Microsoft Office to Introduce New Font Aptos, Marking Brand Transformation

Microsoft Office is preparing for a major upgrade as it announces the introduction of a new font, Aptos, to replace the existing Calibri font that has been in use for the past 15 years. This move not only offers users a fresh visual experience but also signifies the evolution of brand development for Microsoft Office. Along with the new font, Microsoft will also introduce new color palettes and styles, giving users more creative options.

The new Office preset themes are currently undergoing testing and will be available to all Microsoft 365 users next month. The switch to the new font, Aptos, will be applied across various Microsoft applications, including Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Excel. The replacement of the familiar Calibri font aims to bring a sense of modernity and transformation to the Office suite.

The new color palettes and styles added to the Office theme will enhance the overall aesthetic of documents. One significant change is the replacement of the traditional yellow with a dark green, providing improved contrast and readability for shapes and lines within Office files. Additionally, the lighter blue will be replaced with dark cyan, amping up the professional look of documents.

This upgrade is not limited to just the font and colors; Microsoft Office is also introducing new preloaded lineweights, further expanding the creative options available to users. With these new features, users will be able to create visually engaging and professional-looking documents effortlessly.

In related news, the British NHS recently signed a £774 million contract with Microsoft to provide 1.5 million employees with Office365 and other products. Microsoft Office also has plans to integrate AI technology into Word and other programs to help users answer emails more efficiently. Additionally, they are testing a new feature that allows for direct photo uploads from mobile phones into Word and PowerPoint.

