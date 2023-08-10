Home » Microsoft Shortens Game Pass Trial to 14 Days, Raising Questions About Subscription Popularity
Microsoft Shortens Game Pass Trial to 14 Days, Raising Questions About Subscription Popularity



The deal is no longer available for one month, instead it only gives you 14 days of the subscription.

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cnMicrosoft halved the time we get on our $1 trial on Game Pass. Previously, you could get a 1-month trial for as little as $1 or your local equivalent. Right now, you can only get the first 14 days of Game Pass via trade-in. That’s still a bit of a steal when you consider that a month’s worth of Game Pass Ultimate typically costs £12.99 in the UK. Previously, Microsoft did away with trial periods entirely, instead only giving you a cheap Game Pass period if you had a product code or something similar. It remains to be seen, though, that Game Pass is still hugely popular even at full price, and whether that affects the number of new subscribers. Source: Gamereactor.cn

