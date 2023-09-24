Microsoft’s Court Documents Reveal Mid-Term Update for Xbox Series X: Stronger Hardware and Design Changes

Microsoft’s Court Documents Reveal Mid-Term Update for Xbox Series X with Cylindrical Design and Wi-Fi 6E

In a surprising turn of events, Microsoft’s latest court documents have unveiled plans for a mid-term update to the Xbox Series X. This news comes after the company previously stated that there would be no such updates for their current gaming console.

The court documents, filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission against Microsoft, disclosed that the tech giant is developing three new game consoles. The code name “Brooklin” mentioned in the documents refers to the new version of Xbox Series X, which is set to launch in November next year. The most notable change is the console’s cylindrical design, differentiating it from its predecessor. Additionally, the Xbox Series X mid-cycle update will feature stronger hardware specifications, including Wi-Fi 6E and a more efficient processor, resulting in improved gaming performance.

Furthermore, the documents suggest that the new Xbox Series X could provide personal customization functions from the Xbox Design Lab, allowing players to personalize their gaming experience even further.

In terms of specifications, the new Xbox Series X is said to achieve a 15% drop in size. It will also boast double the storage space of the current model, offering users 2TB. The console will come bundled with a Sebile controller and will be priced at $499 (approximately HK$3,903).

Another console mentioned in the documents is codenamed “Ellewood,” representing the new version of Xbox Series S. This updated version, scheduled for release in September next year, will feature double the storage capacity, providing users with 1TB of space. The Xbox Series S will be available at a lower price point of $299 (approximately HK$2,339). The projected launch date for the Ellewood console is set for September 2024.

The court documents also shed light on the improvements to the Sebile controller, which will accompany the updated Xbox consoles. The new controller will have a built-in accelerometer and haptic function, similar to Sony PlayStation’s DualSense controller. It will also feature a new modular control stick, a quieter button design, new application programming functions, a replaceable battery, and easier maintenance. Additionally, it was revealed that Sebile will release another version of the controller, codenamed Igraine.

The leaked court documents have sparked excitement among gaming enthusiasts who were not expecting mid-term updates for the Xbox Series X and S. With the promise of improved hardware and performance, players can look forward to an even better gaming experience in the near future.

As for now, Microsoft has not officially confirmed the details mentioned in the court documents. However, the unexpected disclosure has certainly piqued the interest of gamers worldwide.

Source: Engadget

