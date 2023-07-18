Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase Breaks Records as the Most Viewed Show of All Time

Title: Microsoft Confirms Xbox Games Showcase as “Most Viewed Xbox Show of All Time” with Over 92 Million Views

Subtitle: Microsoft gears up for Gamescom with plans for the “Biggest Booth Ever”

Microsoft’s recent Xbox Games Showcase has officially become the “Most Viewed Xbox Show of All Time,” according to an announcement on Xbox Wire. The event, which took place last month, garnered a staggering 92 million views, showcasing the strong following and interest surrounding Xbox’s upcoming releases. This represents a 38% increase in viewership compared to the previous year.

Buoyed by the success of the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft seems eager to further engage with its fans at the upcoming Gamescom in Cologne. The tech giant has confirmed its presence at the event and has promised to bring their “Biggest Booth Ever.” Fans can expect more details about Microsoft’s plans for Gamescom in the coming weeks.

The format used during the Xbox Games Showcase received praise from fans and critics alike, leading to increased anticipation for what Microsoft has in store for Gamescom. With blockbuster first-party game announcements like Avowed, Fable, Forza Motorsport, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, Clockwork Revolution, and Towerborne, as well as highly anticipated third-party titles like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Star Wars Outlaws, and various Persona titles, Microsoft surely has much to offer at the event.

As eager fans anxiously await more news about Microsoft’s presence at Gamescom, Gameactor will be at the forefront, providing comprehensive coverage of the event. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting surprises from Microsoft as they continue to raise the bar in the gaming industry.

In conclusion, the Xbox Games Showcase has shattered records, solidifying itself as the “Most Viewed Xbox Show of All Time” with over 92 million views. Microsoft’s strong showing during the event and the subsequent announcement of their presence at Gamescom with the “Biggest Booth Ever” has fans eagerly awaiting the surprises in store. With a lineup of highly anticipated games, Microsoft is proving to be a gaming powerhouse, cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

